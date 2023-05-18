Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 18, 2023

GAINERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 7.72% at $0.65
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 6.93% at $0.11
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.88% at $2.88
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.59% at $0.02
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.15% at $0.63
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.00% at $1.82
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.21% at $0.45
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.19% at $0.49
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.13% at $0.17
LOSERS:
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 8.63% at $3.60
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 8.22% at $3.85
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 4.61% at $3.52
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.87% at $0.67
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.49% at $9.96
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.