International IP Claims On Novel Psychedelic Fungi Biomass Manufacturing Gets Prelim Acceptance

Fully-integrated biopharma company Albert Labs International Corp.’s international patent application covering IP around a novel manufacturing technology for the production and scaling of fungi biomass yields including psilocybin has received preliminary acceptance by the World International Patent Organization (WIPO.)

The company’s application includes 35 novel inventive claims to comply with Article 33 (3) under the International Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT.)

Currently, the validated proprietary manufacturing technology is being used to manufacture the fungi biomass for KRN-101, a fixed-ratio unique drug containing key metabolites like psilocybin and baeocystin.

The novel technology statedly provides as much as sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia, while also ensuring standardization, consistency and reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial, GMP-compliant production levels.

More details? The process helps produce fungi biomass in bioreactors and includes a novel method of increasing the yield of mycelium in a stirred tank with artificial substrates that protect them from cuts and increase their growth while lowering clumping and pelletization.

All conditions that would place mycelium growth over that of farmed fruiting bodies in terms of reduction of production costs and increasing scalability, the company states.

Besides production, Albert Labs focuses on fast-tracking solutions for unmet medical conditions through Real World Evidence (RWE,) the clinical pathway commonly used in oncology and recently in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

