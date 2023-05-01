Psyched: Oregon And Colorado Regulations, MindMed CEO Discusses LSD Therapy, Mia Khalifa Enters Market & More

Oregon Pioneers Legal Psilocybin Therapy, But This Type Of License Has Yet To Be Issued

Oregon’s 2020 measure legalizing psilocybin therapy within a regulated centers model is approaching actual implementation as the state’s health authority, the OHA, has begun granting licenses of different types.

So far, the OHA approved four facilitators and one lab, while worker permits mount to 81 and manufacturers to three, as of April 24.

The one license that has yet to be approved is that of service centers. Currently, a total of 17 applications have been filed for this category, and three are allegedly in the works of being approved — if they meet the requirements. Read more HERE.

Colorado Takes Another Step In Psychedelics Regulation As Amended Bill Receives Senate And House Approval

Colorado’s approval of statewide natural psychedelics legalization along with the creation of legal treatment centers last November may soon become a reality.

The state Senate passed a bill addressing Proposition 122 on Tuesday, April 25. The measure was also greenlighted by the state’s House of Representatives after introducing additional amendments on Saturday 29.

“There are going to be additional things that we’re going to have to do to make sure we get it right. But a lot of people are watching," Senator Steve Fenberg, a Democrat, said at a hearing. "This is something that most states have not ventured to do. It’s important that we get it right.”

Read more on the bill’s proposals HERE.

MindMed CEO On Latest Positive Topline Phase 2 Data And Freedom Capital Management

In this new Psychedelics Exclusive podcast, The Dales Report founder Shadd Dales interviewed the CEO of Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD, Robert Barrow.

Nearly two years since his appointment as a top executive of the company, Robert gives his thoughts on the progress MindMed has made throughout his tenure. The psychedelic biotech industry is pushing the boundaries in the realm of mental health therapeutics, and Mr. Barrow reports that the company is receiving widespread acknowledgment for the accomplishments it is making. Read more HERE.

Mia Khalifa Joins Magic Mushrooms Company, Here's What She'll Be Doing

Canada-based mushrooms producer Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF has launched a collaboration with former adult film performer and social media star Mia Khalifa.

The agreement comes less than a year after Red Light partnered Wiz Khalifa (no relation to Mia) to launch the MisterCap wellness line.

Mia, whose real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, will lead the company's corporate social purpose strategy related to social justice, advocacy, the responsible use of magic truffles and the creation of a female-focused mushroom brand for health and wellness. Learn more HERE.

The Milestone Round

Mindset Pharma MSSTF has filed two international patent applications for its novel non-hallucinogenic compounds.

Incannex Healthcare IXHL has contracted PharmAla Biotech to supply clinical-grade MDMA and psilocybin for new clinical trials.

Mydecine MYCOF is advancing a new set of MDMA analogs to the clinical stage.

Tryp Therapeutics TRYPF has closed an oversubscribed private placement for $1.6 million to advance its R&D program.

Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF has reported its quarterly and yearly financials.

Reunion Neuroscience REUN has entered a compliance period for it currently does not meet NASDAQ’s listings requirements.

Red Light Holland and NUBU Pharmaceutical published a report toward educating lawmakers and physicians in Australasia on the potential benefits of microdosing psilocybin.

UK’s University of Exeter is offering a postgraduate program on psychedelics, while Mind Medicine Australia together with Dr. Ben Sessa hosted a free webinar on patient selection and integration.

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider episode hosted a talk with the CEO of Bienstar Wellness, the Latin American clinic providing ibogaine therapy for the treatment of addictions.

Learn what the psychedelics discussion is looking like these days in Europe and the UK.

Check out PSYC Corp.’s new video series highlighting the integration of psychedelics into everyday life, some thoughts on how AI and psychedelics might collaborate and drugs through Batman’s Gotham lenses.

See Also: Last Week's Edition Of 'Psyched'

Psychedelics ETF Weekly Performance:

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF PSIL opened Monday, May 1 at $1.71 and the whole week saw a downward trend considering the prior week’s range between $1.88 and $1.82. For this ETF, the yearly price range is set between $4.35 and $1.65.

ICYM Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference 2023

Here's some EXCLUSIVE coverage from the event’s second edition: