Cannabis Goes Global: Controversies, Challenges And Innovations

Nigerian Bar Association Denies Suspending Female Lawyer Over Marijuana Use

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has debunked rumors claiming that it suspended a lawyer over controversial photos of her smoking marijuana or posing naked.

Despite criticism over her actions and their potential impact on the image of the legal profession in Nigeria, others (mostly women) argue that the woman, known as Ifunanya, has the right to artistic expression, which should not constitute an offense. The NBA's national publicity secretary, Habeeb Lawal clarified that it has not taken any action against her and is set to release a statement on the matter soon, according to the Daily Post.

European CBD Makers In Trouble

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) recently released a report warning consumers of the risks of highly concentrated HHC, a psychoactive compound that has been sold as an alternative to marijuana.

The unregulated compound is produced through a semi-synthetic process from hemp-derived CBD, which has been legalized in many countries.

Unfortunately, the rise of alternative psychoactive cannabis products made from hemp is creating trouble for the CBD industry. The surge in HHC products threatens the image of CBD in the EU as it advances the misconception that hemp is a drug, which is creating a backlash, per Hemp Today.

Why Is The Czech Republic Banning CBD Marketing?

The Czech Republic's Ministry of Agriculture Zdeněk Nekula said the State Agricultural and Food Inspection Authority plans to remove from the market all cannabinoid-containing food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics due to a lack of research on their health effects and EU regulations. According to Hemp Today, the ban will affect oils, tinctures, capsules, gummies and other edibles. The schedule for the ban has yet to be announced.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has yet to approve CBD as a food, citing insufficient research on its potential risks and health effects.

India's First Integrative Healing Clinic, Focuses on Medical Cannabis

Cansaa, which opened in Chennai, aims to create integrative treatment plans by bringing together doctors, functional medicine, Ayurveda, acupuncture and Indian CBD oils, tinctures and creams, per The Hindu.

Cansaa's CEO, Naveen Kumar is attempting to change how doctors and patients use what is often dismissed as a recreational drug, although it is a legal and an ancient form of therapy in India.

Photo: Courtesy Of Joshua Rawson-Harris On Unsplash