Dutchie CEO Says 4/20 Software Glitch Wasn't Caused By Increased Holiday Traffic

Dutchie, an e-commerce platform for the cannabis industry, suffered an outage on April 20 — an unofficial cannabis holiday and one of the busiest sales days of the year — due to a "series of cascading failures."

The outage caused major inconvenience for retailers, wiping out programmed deals for the day.

“We do not have any indications that this outage was caused by increased traffic due to 4/20 and unfortunately could have occurred under normal usage,” CEO Tim Barash told MJBizDaily.

Dutchie claims to have over 6,000 clients throughout the U.S. and asserts that it manages more than $14 billion worth of transactions every year. It promised to pay retailers an amount equivalent to their estimated lost profits during the outage.

The Bend, Oregon-based company blamed an issue with its database provider for the failure, which affected its e-commerce platform, while its point-of-sale kiosks operated without disruption.

Photo: Erik Hendel On Pixabay.