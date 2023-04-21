Planta Scientific Launches Water-Soluble Nano Cannabinoid Ingredients

Planta Scientific has launched its new suite of water-soluble, nano cannabinoid ingredients, starting with nano E-200 CBD. According to the company, the encapsulated, 200nm size, water-soluble CBD ingredient offers the highest concentration of CBD at 30% and a lipid particle size 10 times smaller than standard CBD, allowing it to absorb 3.3 times deeper into the dermis.

Due to its patented phospholipid encapsulation tech, E-200 CBD is a THC-free ingredient that is water and lipid compatible. The ingredient is food-grade, ensuring safety in cosmetics, personal care, therapeutics, ingestibles, and food.

The company's CEO, Rudy Ellenbogen, stated, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new innovative suite of water-soluble nano cannabinoid ingredients starting with E-200 CBD and following with nano E-200 CBG and E-200 D8. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop these ingredients to take the cannabis-infused consumer goods industry to a new level. We are confident they will greatly improve how formulators and manufacturers work with cannabinoids."

The applications for Planta Scientific's new suite of nano cannabinoid ingredients are vast, with cosmetics, personal care, therapeutics, ingestibles, and food all benefiting from the high concentration of CBD, its water-soluble nature, and ease of use in manufacturing.

The company plans to introduce more water-soluble, nano-cannabinoid ingredients in the near future.

Photo: Courtesy of Planta Scientific