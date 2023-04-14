Cannabis Stock Movers For April 14, 2023

GAINERS:
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 19.28% at $9.59
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 5.88% at $0.18
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.71% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.44% at $4.23
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 7.22% at $0.56
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 6.69% at $2.37
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.83% at $3.23
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.30% at $1.43
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.23% at $5.38
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.27% at $2.37
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
