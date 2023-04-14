Alarming MADD Canada Survey Reveals Canadians Driving Under False Impairment Beliefs

Despite being aware of their impairment, many Canadians still opt to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other substances, MADD Canada claims.

A survey the group conducted highlights a trend, particularly among young males aged 18-34, who are consistently found to engage in such behaviors.

Furthermore, it indicates that young females aged 18-34 increasingly match their male counterparts in driving after alcohol, cannabis, or other substance consumption.

Similarly, “individuals with children under 18 in their household also displayed higher rates in many categories.”

“As always, we want to be clear that impaired driving is not limited to one age group or one category; it is a serious problem among all groups,” said Eric Dumschat, MADD Canada's Legal Director. “But the elevated rates among some groups are existing and potentially emerging trends which need to be tracked and addressed by Governments and public health authorities.”

Survey Results

Alcohol: About 68% of Canadians consumed alcohol in the past month, with higher rates seen among 35 to 54-year-old males and 18 to 34-year-old females. Among those who consumed alcohol, 6% drove while impaired, with higher rates seen among young women and those with children under 18 in the household. Of those who drove while impaired, 33% drove with passengers, with higher rates seen among 35 to 54-year-old males and females.

Cannabis: Approximately 30% of Canadians reported consuming weed in the past month, with higher rates among males and females aged 18-34 and those with children under 18 in the household. Of those who consumed, 12% drove while believing they were impaired, with elevated rates among the same demographic groups. Among those who drove while impaired, 61% drove with passengers, with higher rates among men aged 35-54 and those with children under 18 in the household.

Illicit Drugs, Medications, Or Other Substances For Recreational Purposes: 12% of Canadians consumed illicit drugs, medication, or other substances for recreational purposes or to get high in the last 30 days. Of those who consumed other drugs, 19% drove while believing they were impaired. This rate was higher among young males aged 35-54 and those with children under 18.

The survey also found that misperceptions about driving after alcohol and cannabis consumption persist, with around 28% of Canadians believing there is a big difference between driving after consuming alcohol and cannabis.

Approximately one in 10 Canadians believe driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other substances is no big deal.

Photo: Courtesy Of Oliur On Unsplash