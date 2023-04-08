House Of Cannabis Opens In NYC: Immersive Exploration Into Sights, Science, Sounds & History Of Marijuana

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC), located in the historic cast-iron building at the intersection of Howard and Broadway in SoHo, opened its permanent home celebrating “high culture” and the enormous impact of cannabis on music, art, fashion, social reform, and agriculture.

This three-floor museum has ten immersive experiences created by filmmakers and local and international artists.

"We are proud of the creativity and intention behind The House of Cannabis. We believe this is a long overdue, important story to tell and it will appeal to cannabis connoisseurs, medicinal and recreational users as well as the canna-curious," CEO, Robert Frey said. "Our hope is that it is on all East Coast and tourists bucket list.”

Let’s Take A Tour, Starting From The Top

Floor Four: High Culture, includes a multi-media experience celebrating the 6,000-year history of cannabis and its impact on culture, a backstage pass to the ultimate Cannabis Music Festival featuring hip hop, rap, jazz, country, reggae and rock – iconic hits imagined and inspired by the artists' relationship to Cannabis.

The Forum section here examines the millions impacted by oppressive, racially charged marijuana law enforcement. Guided by the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), this multi-media exhibit gives guests an intimate look at the largely unknown ways that even a minor marijuana conviction affects peoples' lives ranging from incarceration to impeding education, immigration, employment, housing and child welfare.

Then there’s the rotating gallery that honors artists at the intersection of cannabis culture, fashion, music, and art such as fine art through a collective of designers, painters, sculptors, and visual artists, highlighting the cultural movement of cannabis and sneaker subcultures.

FLOOR 3: The Plant, A 6000-Year Journey includes the first-ever living, breathing urban grow in New York City, the Microverse, a glimpse of the other-worldly universe that exists inside the cannabis molecule, the Olfactory, a light installation from world-renowned artist Jason Krugman, and Seed to Soul, an interactive video word installation.

Floor Two: Ascension, The Journey Crescendos, includes The Spot, an imaginative interpretation of a park, and The Hypnodrome, a fully engulfing hypnotic journey.

THCNYC also includes a ground-floor retail destination featuring a café, a full-size corner store, a streetwear shop, and a dedicated well-being apothecary.

The exhibition spaces are open daily from 11 AM to 8 PM, and tickets are available at www.thcnyc.com.