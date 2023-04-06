Gelato Canna To Debut New Edible, Last Bite, At Hall Of Flowers Trade Show

Gelato Canna Co. is set to debut Last Bite, a waffle cone edible filled with gourmet chocolate, at the 2023 Hall of Flowers cannabis trade show taking place this May 3 and 4 in Santa Rosa. Last Bite will be available in California dispensaries starting in May.

Inspired by the “last bite” of an ice cream cone, Gelato conceptualized their latest edible to mimic this classic American dessert but with a cannabis twist. Each Last Bite is dosed with 10mg of THC with 10 individual Last Bite cones included in each package. The edible can be consumed alone or topped with ice cream. Last Bite will be available in three flavors including Milk Chocolate Caramel, Strawberry Chocolate and Cookies and Cream White Chocolate.

“Here at Gelato we are always looking to innovate and create products that are both approachable and fun,” stated Gelato CEO and co-founder George Sadler. “I think we can all agree the best part of an ice cream cone is the last bite; chocolate bits and melted ice cream packed at the bottom of the cone. With nothing like it in the market, we thought it would be the perfect edible to introduce during Hall of Flowers.”

Gelato’s full product range includes edibles, vapes, pre rolls, flower and concentrate. Having launched in March 2022, Gelato can be found in over 400 cannabis retailers throughout California and Michigan. Gelato opened their first eponymous dispensary in Lake Elsinore, CA in August 2022.

Last Bite will be available at participating dispensaries as well as the Gelato Dispensary in Lake Elsinore starting in May.

Photo: Courtesy of Gelato Canna