World-Renowned Cannabis Researcher, Professor Lumir Hanus, Joins DEA-Licensed Schedule 1 Drug Manufacurer Maridose

Maridose LLC will be sponsoring the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which takes place on April 11 and April 12, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, in Miami, Florida and announcing the addition of a major team member.

The field of legalized medical cannabis research and development recently became available for commercial product development and private investment. While the federal government has allowed research of cannabis since 1968 commercial product development was prohibited. There was no federally legal pathway for investment in cannabis.

Since 1968, the University of Mississippi held a monopoly as the sole producer of legal cannabis available to researchers throughout the country. But after 54 years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a handful of new licenses available to a limited number of qualified companies. One of those companies is Maridose, a team of international research, product development and business experts.

One of these experts is Prof. Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, chairman of Maridose’s Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Hanuš is a leading analytical chemist in cannabis research who isolated Anandamide, the first known endocannabinoid in the human brain. His discovery is credited with being the basis for all research into the endocannabinoid system for over 30 years. Professor Hanuš often partnered with recently departed Dr. Raphael Mechoulam the discoverer of THC on many seminal cannabis research studies. Prof. Hanuš’s research continues to advance the science and knowledge of cannabis

“Our DEA license provides a federally legal pathway for Maridose to partner with research organizations, private and public companies” said Richard Shain, Maridose founder, “We are excited that Prof. Hanuš’s immense knowledge is now available to Researchers working with Maridose. I don’t see how we can ignore what this could mean to suffering patients in the U.S. and the rest of the world. The real crime would be knowing cannabis can help others and doing nothing.”

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is taking place on April 11 and April 12, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, in Miami, Florida. Secure your tickets now.