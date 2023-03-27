Psyched: Australia As Psychedelics Hub, Advanced Scans Of Brain On DMT, New PAC For Congressional Influence, 9 States Advancing Bills & More

Australia: Enveric, FSD Pharma, Psyence & Others Advance Businesses

Enveric Biosciences ENVB has created an Australia-based subsidiary, Enveric Therapeutics , to support its next-generation psychedelics program for anxiety disorders.

has created an Australia-based subsidiary, , to support its next-generation psychedelics program for anxiety disorders. FSD Pharma Inc .'s HUGE Australian business, FSD Pharma Australia, has been approved by the Alfred Ethics Committee to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial of next-gen drug candidate Lucid-201 for cases of Major Depressive Disorder.

.'s Australian business, FSD Pharma Australia, has been approved by the to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial of next-gen drug candidate Lucid-201 for cases of Major Depressive Disorder. Psyence Group Inc . PSYGF partnered with iNGENū on a Phase 2b clinical trial on psilocybin for palliative care.

. partnered with on a Phase 2b clinical trial on psilocybin for palliative care. Emyria Ltd. is working with the University of Western Australia to expand its MDMA analogs library.

Study Sheds Light On How A Brain On Ayahuasca Looks

A new study, led by a group at Imperial College London, revealed the most advanced-to-date brain images of the effects of the psychedelic compound DMT.

The trial monitored the brain activity of 20 healthy volunteers receiving either a 20mg DMT injection or a placebo through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electroencephalography (EEG) before, during and after the psychedelic session.

The brain’s normal structures change their standard hierarchical modes towards a more fluid communication and connectivity between regions related to imagination, language, memory and other higher-level functions.

The Latest Moves On States With Reform Bills

The Psychedelic Medicine Political Action Committee (PAC) is the latest activist-formed organization focused on steering federal funding toward research, education and ultimately encouraging policymakers on both sides of the aisle to revise long-standing restrictions on these substances.

With the goal of raising $10 million in its first year, the new group is petitioning donors, including investors in the for-profit biotech space.

At the state level, this week’s highlights occurred in California, Missouri, Hawaii, Texas, Minnesota, Vermont, Nevada, Washington and New Hampshire.

The Milestone Round

Each week, Benzinga learns about new clinical trials, compounds and potential treatments:

New York-based ketamine therapy center Nushama exclusively shared its healthcare practices and co-founder Jay Godfrey provided further detail on prices, insurance, competition and the company’s expansion plans.

A small review on Salvador Dali’s psychedelic-inspired artworks.

