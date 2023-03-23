Christina Lake Cannabis Enters South African Market Via Supply Agreement

A licensed producer of cannabis, Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. CLC CLCFF CLB announced that it signed a Supply Agreement with MG BioTech Ventures (Pty) Limited, the AfriCann Group to supply custom formulations of medicinal cannabis oils into the South African medical cannabis market.

Mark Aiken, CEO of Christina Lake Cannabis said this marks a significant milestone in its “revenue growth and product diversification strategy,” per a press release. “As we have been focusing on strategic diversification opportunities for our high-quality cannabis products, we are pleased to announce this partnership with one of South Africa’s leading medical cannabis companies,” Aiken said.

The company seeks to integrate its advanced technology and knowledge to formulate and customize cannabinoids to develop innovative and valuable products for its customers.

AfriCann has pioneered the provision of legal access to cannabis-based medicines for patients across South Africa. They have established a comprehensive cannabis ecosystem that oversees the entire process from the doctor's prescription to the patient's treatment.

Additionally, AfriCann, utilizing existing medical regulations, “has built a scalable ecosystem to manage every aspect of the medical cannabis journey from patient education, doctor training & consultation, prescription & titration, and distribution of trusted pharma-grade brands in multiple formats to at-home delivery countrywide.”

Craig Ludwig, CCO of AfriCann, who said he is excited about AfriCann’s supply agreement with Christina Lake Cannabis, stated, “By accessing their best-of-breed technologies and formulations and as a result of their extremely economical production methodology, AfriCann will be able to provide South African patients with world-leading products at extremely cost-effective price points.”

Image By Benzinga