GAINERS:

TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.40% at $1.66

Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.31% at $4.37

LOSERS:

iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 7.14% at $0.02

