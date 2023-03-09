Mexico Grants Xebra Brands First-Ever Cannabis Authorizations: Game Changer For Global Marijuana

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF cannabis company announced that the Mexican Health Regulatory Agency (COFEPRIS), which is equivalent to the FDA, has granted to Xebra's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary Desart MX an outright first-mover-advantage in Mexico, by officially issuing corporate cannabis authorizations to import and acquire cannabis seeds, cultivate and harvest cannabis, process and produce cannabis and sell cannabis products both domestically and through export.

Xebra Brands CEO Jay Garnett called the move an important moment for global cannabis as the first-ever grant for full cultivation, harvesting, processing and commercial activities.

"This grant follows years of hard work and focus by a devoted team and is only the beginning of what Xebra has laid as the foundation for growth. The path is now clear for Xebra to continue forward to unlock the commercial opportunities that exists. We are excited to start the process of engaging with potential partners and stakeholders through various commercial joint-ventures/partnerships," Garnett stated.

What happened: Xebra announced in December 2021, that all five Supreme Court justices voted unanimously in favor of granting Xebra Mexico an irrevocable injunction to commercialize cannabis products though the final step required the COFEPRIS to deliver formal authorizations.

Now that those authorizations have been received by Xebra and include standard conditions concerning safety protocols, security measures, customary inspection and reporting provisions, the company can move forward assuming all industry standards are met.

Full Cultivation Freedom

Notably, there are no restrictions on where in Mexico, Xebra can cultivate cannabis, the size of cultivation facilities, or the volume of processing and manufacturing operations. The authorizations will initially apply specifically to the commercialization of cannabis products with low levels of THC (under 1%).

“Xebra looks forward to a productive and cooperative relationship going forward with the COFEPRIS to understand their guidance and operate within the authorizations, rules, regulations, and conditions set forth for the Mexican cannabis market,” per a company press release.

“We recognize the historical importance and commercial opportunity of being granted these authorizations by the Mexican Government as a first mover company.”

Photo: El Planteo