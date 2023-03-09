Deepak Chopra's Wellness Businesses Form Partnership With The Healing Company

The Healing Company HLCO and renowned integrative medicine specialist Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD. have become partners following a deal through which the company will acquire Chopra Global's well-being experiences businesses.

The Healing Company aims to bring integrated healing to the world, expanding access to these methods and helping change how we think about health and healthcare by creating a community of powerful healing brands with support from major investors and advisors such as Dr. Chopra himself, Christian Angermayer and Steven Bartlett.

Chopra Global sits at the nexus of three high-growth sectors: integrative healing ($100B market, 22% CAGR), ayurveda ($7B, 15% CAGR), meditation ($5B, 30% CAGR) and reached over 100 million people last year.

Paired with The Healing Company's expertise in e-commerce, media, storytelling, growth, distribution and strategy to build a healing community, the partnership aims to amplify the reach and impact of Chopra's well-being experiences.

"I am deeply inspired by The Healing Company's vision and leadership, and am very excited to work together to launch new products and practices that meet the Chopra community—and the world's—healing needs," said Dr. Chopra.

On behalf of The Healing Company, co-founder and CEO Simon Belsham stated: "Chopra Global is placed at the intersection of explosive global markets, and is poised to become the leading provider in this space. The company has already reached millions through world-class healing experiences, content, and products, and we look forward to accelerating this further."

The Healing Company’s co-founder and director Anabel Oelmann added that the firm is deeply inspired by Chopra’s global healing vision.

“As we've built our partnership over the last year, our conviction in mission alignment and our ability to help him achieve this aim have only grown. We could not be more excited for this next chapter in our partnership, and all we can do together to bring leading science-backed healing solutions to the world."

The new acquisition involves Chopra's physical product line, the Chopra meditation & wellbeing app as well as licensed experiences including the health retreats at CIVANA and the mind-body zone & spa at the Lake Nona Performance Club.

The deal also entails a perpetual license agreement to include the Chopra content, community and brand.

Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash