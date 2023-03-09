Get Ready For A Cannabis Boom In Europe, Says This Billionaire [Video]

Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in 2022 and expressed his excitement for the potential of the European market for cannabis. He specifically mentioned the UK, which he claimed had the best medical law he had seen anywhere in the world.

"It's an incredible law nobody knows about it which is even more even better and basically we have free reign," he said.

Jordan was particularly excited about the direct-to-consumer capabilities and lack of restrictions on product sales under the law, despite the difficulty of getting products registered.

He noted that Germany, with a population of 80 million, had the potential to be a "home run market" for adult use, despite the growing pains it may experience.

"I really think that's going to be a great market," he said.

Jordan also expressed optimism about the prospects for cannabis in Israel and the Middle East, noting that the UAE may be the first country in the region to legalize medical use and quickly move to adult use. He claimed that Egypt was also a country that used a lot of cannabis.

"I think Europe is the next and the European theater is the next big market for cannabis after the U.S," he concluded.

