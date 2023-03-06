Stay On Top Of Weed Regulations: Minnesota's Move To Legalization, Texas' Penalty Reduction Bill & More

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12) bringing together top CEOs, investors, leaders, advocates and politicians, let's scroll through the latest regulatory changes in the space.

Minnesota Marijuana Bill Sails Smoothly Through Legislature

Members of House and Senate committees in Minnesota backed cannabis legalization efforts last week, reported Marijuana Moment.

On Thursday, the bill from Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) that would allow 21-year-olds to purchase and use recreational marijuana got the green light from both the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee last week, while the companion version sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Port (D) was passed later that day.

During a House committee meeting, Stephenson said that "Minnesotans are ready for this change" while adding that "our current laws are doing more harm than good."

Republican Rep. Patricia Mueller of Austin expressed concerns around the amount of marijuana that would be legal to possess under the new bill, reported WCCO - CBS Minnesota.

"In the bill, you are allowed to have five pounds for personal use and I won't go through all of it, but that is literally 6,800 joints," Mueller.

To that, Stephenson said that he "could have 6,000 bottles of Grain Belt Premium in my basement and violate no law whatsoever."

In the Senate, Port's chamber colleague Sen. John Jasinski is against efforts to legalize marijuana as the move would result in the early retirement of drug-sniffing dogs.

Texas Cannabis Penalty Reduction Bill Up for Discussion

Texas lawmakers held a hearing on a measure that would reduce penalties for possession of cannabis and cannabis concentrates last week, reported Dallas Observer.

House Bill 218 from Rep. Joe Moody (D) got its first hearing in the Texas House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence.

"There are tens of thousands of arrests for personal use possession in Texas annually and those cost our state hundreds of millions of dollars every single year, not to mention countless hours of law enforcement and prosecutor time," Moody said.

Bill To Legalize Marijuana Sales In Maryland Advances Through House

In Maryland, House committee members passed an amended bill on Thursday poised to legalize the production and sales of recreational cannabis.

The House Economic Matters Committee approved HB 556 from Del. C.T. Wilson (D) after incorporating a few changes, including revised provisions that concerned delivery, social equity and incorporation of medical cannabis business into the new market, reported Marijuana Moment.

On the Senate side, legislation from a Democratic duo, Sens. Brian Feldman (D) and Antonio Hayes (D), is expected to get a hearing next week.

Both chambers of Maryland's General Assembly introduced bills last month laying out the state's plan to launch a recreational cannabis market this coming July, only eight months after voters approved marijuana legalization in the November midterms.

Diversity in the NJ Legal Weed Market: A Call to Action

Meanwhile, a member of the New Jersey cannabis regulatory body has suggested allowing more minority applicants to compete within the state's licensing program.

Commissioner Charles Barker wants to delay approval of additional licenses until minority applicants get the chance to compete, reported NJ.com.

"Based on the ... failed War on Drugs, based on the main reason why we legalized marijuana in every state is to address the harm among certain groups — specifically the Black and brown groups — the market needs and demands more Black and brown businesses in order to establish a more equitable foundation," Barker told his colleagues on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay