Indivior Acquires Opiant Pharmaceuticals Strengthening Its Addiction Treatment And Science Portfolio

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV has completed the acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT The transaction strengthens Indivior's addiction treatment and science portfolio by adding Opiant's late-stage assets, notably OPNT003, an investigational opioid overdose treatment designed to offer an important treatment option to address the current wave of US opioid overdoses from powerful synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

Financial Consideration

On November 13, 2022, Indivior and Opiant entered into a definitive agreement under which Indivior would acquire Opiant for an upfront consideration of $20.00 per share, in cash (approximately $145 million in aggregate), plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights that may become payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved during the relevant seven-year period by OPNT003 after its approval and launch. Following the closing of all customary conditions, the acquisition was completed on March 2, 2022. Indivior has funded the upfront consideration of approximately $145 million with existing cash. Opiant's common stock ceased trading on Nasdaq following the close of business yesterday in anticipation of the completion of the acquisition this morning.

Indivior expects OPNT003 to generate peak net revenue of $150 million to $250 million and the acquisition of Opiant to be earnings accretive after the second full year of launch of OPNT003. Indivior intends to provide updated FY 2023 guidance to include the expected impact from the Opiant acquisition with its first quarter results announcement scheduled for April 27, 2023.

OPNT003

OPNT003 is a patented intranasal nalmefene formulation that utilizes an absorption-enhancing technology to enhance its pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile leading to fast and long-acting duration of action that supports OPNT003 as a potential new treatment option for opioid overdose. Opiant announced the completion of its rolling new drug application submission for OPNT003 on December 22, 2022. A prescription drug user fee action)date for OPNT003 has been set by the FDA for May 22, 2023. OPNT003 is covered by one issued patent covering formulation, along with five other patent applications that are directed to various aspects of the drug, including methods of treatment. Development of the OPNT003 program was partially funded by a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an institute of the National Institutes of Health, and a contract from the Biological Advanced Research and Development Authority.

