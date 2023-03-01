Cannabis In Guam, Weed Tax Funds In NM, MMJ In Kentucky, Pot Home Grow Delays In WA State

No More Cannabis Testing, A Bill Protecting Employment In Guam

A measure called the “Responsible Cannabis User Employment Protection Act” was discussed at a public hearing in Guam's Congress.

Sponsored by Sen. Will Parkinson, Bill 6 would prevent any employer, landlord, college, or government agency from testing for cannabis as a condition of employment, housing, education, or government services, reported a local news media outlet.

If the measure is enacted, the Department of Administration will no longer be able to deny employment to job applicants if they test positive for cannabis use on a drug test. However, testing would only be allowed if required by federal law.

In Guam, a US territory, cannabis has been legal for adult use since 2019. However, it remains prohibited under the government of Guam’s Drug-Free Workplace Program.

Cannabis Tax Funds In New Mexico, Equity First

In New Mexico, all income generated from the cannabis market goes into the general fund.

However, a new state measure "would start claiming millions from taxes collected from cannabis sales and direct them toward various programs," per KRQE News. If the legislation is enacted, 33% of the taxes collected from the recreational cannabis industry in the state would go toward those programs.

House Bill 315 would create the Community Reinvestment Grant Fund and the Substance Use Disorder Prevention and Treatment Fund, both of which would focus on and designate their funds toward drug and alcohol education and treatment programs.

Representative Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe), one of the bill's sponsors said: “This was always the intent of the cannabis legislation was to reinvest into these programs but now that we have this incredible funding coming into the state as new revenue, we can finally make good on that promise to New Mexicans about what we care about investing in.”

Legal Medical Marijuana In Kentucky? GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Is On It

Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles promised to work with the General Assembly to legalize medicinal cannabis if he is elected.

"There’s no candidate better positioned in this race to have a conversation about what the framework would be like to help pass a responsible medical marijuana bill through the General Assembly," he said also expressing that a majority of Kentuckians support legalizing MMJ in the state.

Quarles, who helped run the state’s hemp licensing program during in his two terms as head of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture said “it needs to be a dialogue between a doctor and their patient and keep big government out of it,” per Marijuana Moment.

Washington State Residents Still Wait To Grow Their Own Cannabis At Home

Washington State lawmakers continue to reject efforts to adopt legal-cannabis policies in the state.

Last week, a planned committee rejected legislation that would allow Washington State adults to grow cannabis at home for personal use, reported Marijuana Moment.

Sponsored by Rep. Shelley Kloba (D), Bill HB 1614 was pulled by Democrats during a House Appropriations Committee meeting. “House Bill 1614 is removed from consideration,” announced Rep. Timm Ormsby (D), the committee’s chair.

Image By El Planteo