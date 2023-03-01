Curaleaf Is The First Dispensary To Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In Hartford, Connecticut

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF will commence adult-use sales at its Hartford, Connecticut location beginning March 1 at 9:00 am EST. Curaleaf Hartford, located at 92 Weston St, is the company's second dispensary to serve adult-use consumers in Connecticut and the first dispensary in the capital city to offer adult-use products.

In January, Curaleaf began adult-use cannabis sales at its Stamford location. The company currently serves medical patients at two of its other Connecticut dispensaries in Milford and Groton, and anticipates welcoming adult-use customers at additional locations in the future, pending regulatory approvals.

"Curaleaf is well positioned to serve Connecticut's quickly expanding needs for both the adult-use and medical markets," stated Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We continue to expand our product offerings, and our knowledgeable team provides our patients and customers with guidance and education on how cannabis can meet their wellness and lifestyle needs."

Curaleaf's dispensaries in Hartford and Stamford both offer adult-use consumers a diverse collection of cannabis goods and services, including whole flower, pre-rolls, Select Elite vaporizers, and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Patients and customers across Connecticut can participate in Curaleaf's revamped rewards program earning loyalty points for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary.

At Curaleaf Hartford, existing medical patients will have priority access into the dispensary through a dedicated medical patient entrance, experience quicker check-ins with a dedicated staff, and will have a separate line for check-out. In addition, patients will continue to have access to Curaleaf's Compassionate Care Plan, along with its outstanding pharmacy team and patient consult rooms.

As an appreciation for the company's patients and consumers, Curaleaf Hartford will host a celebration on Friday, March 3rd, featuring vendor sponsored giveaways, product discounts, music and complimentary food and drinks.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash