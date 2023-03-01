EXCLUSIVE: Koala Puffs Launches New Weed Brand With TRP - The Hottest Thing In Cannabis Right Now

TRP, a cannabis retail, cultivation, and distribution platform, has partnered with influencer and content creator Koala Puffs to release a line of premium and craft flower that promises to deliver quality and value to consumers. The launch also includes future plans to develop Koala Puffs vapes and rosin concentrates that will be offered exclusively at TRP stores.

All Koala Puffs products will continue to be carefully curated by the brand's creator, Anjela. With over 1 million passionate and engaged followers, she is one of the largest cannabis-focused content creators and influencers in the world. Her programming features genuine, relatable and funny content, creating a warm and welcoming community that engages with one another regularly.

Daniel Firtel, president of TRP, expressed excitement about the partnership with Koala Puffs, stating, "We love working with passionate and creative people like Anjela who is such a powerhouse female entrepreneur blazing her own unique path in the industry."

Koala Puffs cannabis products will be exclusively offered at all TRP stores in California this week, with guest appearances by Koala herself at the Cookies Brentwood LA and Cookies San Bernardino stores to kick off the launch.

Founded in 2019, TRP combines decades of investment, legal, regulatory and real estate experience with know-how from long-standing cannabis operators. The platform's footprint in 14 states and 2 countries exclusively produces and sells the most recognized brands including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's, Insane, and more.

This exclusive partnership marks a new milestone in the cannabis industry as two trailblazing companies come together to offer premium products to consumers. The launch of Koala Puffs at TRP stores promises a unique experience for cannabis enthusiasts and fans of the brand. With plans to expand the brand to other markets later this year, consumers across the country can look forward to experiencing the quality and value that Koala Puffs and TRP have to offer.

