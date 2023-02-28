Lucy Scientific Secures First Delivery Of Psilocybin To Israel Following DMT & 5-MeO-DMT

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. LSDI, a Canada-based psychedelics manufacturing company, has inked its first commercial sale to the prestigious Hadassah BrainLabs, also known as the Center for Psychedelics Research at the Hadassah Medical Center at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The company’s CEO Chris McElvany says the sale marks “a key operational milestone” and establishes its ability as a global supplier of products and services.

“Not only will it strengthen our relationship with the researchers at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, whose research helps lay the academic foundations indicating the potential of psychedelics, it will lead to the improvement of lives of millions of people around the world,” McElvany noted.

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to LSDI for their efforts in our research endeavors,” said psychiatry professor and Hadassah BrainLabs director Dr. Bernard Lerer. “Their provision of a variety of psychedelic compounds has been instrumental in advancing our scientific understanding and opening new avenues for discovery. We are glad to have LSDI as a partner in our pursuit of knowledge.”

Hadassah BrainLabs was founded in 2013 as a National Knowledge Center for Research on Brain Disorders. Lucy has previously provided naturally-derived DMT to the Brain Lab and Biological Psychiatry Department at Hadassah-Hebrew University.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by RF_studio on Pexels and anaterate on Pixabay.