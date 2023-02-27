New York-Based Cannabis Vape Maker Defeats Chinese Tech Company In High-Stakes Patent Lawsuit

The Blinc Group, an innovator in the cannabis vaporizer industry, has emerged victorious in a recent investigation initiated by Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited (Smoore) with the International Trade Commission (ITC). Smoore had alleged that Blinc was importing and selling vaporization products that infringed on two of Smoore's patents. However, after a thorough review of evidence and arguments presented by both sides, Chief Judge Cheney of the ITC cleared Blinc of any wrongdoing, finding that Blinc's products did not infringe Smoore's patents.

In a decision dated February 1, 2023, Chief Judge Cheney not only found Smoore's allegations baseless but also deemed the company's U.S. Patent No. 10,357,623 invalid for indefiniteness and unenforceable due to inequitable conduct in the prosecution of the patent family. This Decision is subject to review by the full ITC.

Blinc's CEO, Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "We are extremely pleased with Chief Judge Cheney's decision." He further added, "Blinc takes great pride in providing customers the highest quality vaporization products on the market."

David G. Liston and Ari J. Jaffess, co-founding partners of Liston Abramson LLP (Liston Abramson), counsel for Blinc in the investigation, also expressed their happiness with the decision. They said, "We are very happy with Chief Judge Cheney's decision and are proud of the work that our team has done on behalf of Blinc."

