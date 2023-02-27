Exclusive: Humo Launches New Reserva De La Familia Line of Special-Harvest Cannabis Flower Featuring Premium Genetics

Humo launched new Reserva De La Familia line of cannabis flower. Humo devotes a portion of their facility to trialing out sought-after genetics that can only be produced and released in limited quantities.

“Reserva De La Familia by Humo brings together the expertise of POSIBL’s highly-skilled growers with decades of experience from some of California’s top breeders,” stated Humo brand partner Susie Plascencia. “The flower that makes it through our R&D process is stunning in look, taste and effect, and pushes the boundaries on the kind of quality that’s possible through sustainable cultivation methods.”

Each nug is cured for optimal terpene expression, 100% hand trimmed to protect trichome integrity, and carefully packaged in sleek, matte-and-gold pouches.

To kick off this new line, Humo is featuring Abakaba for Conception Nurseries and Purple City Genetics. “It's a pleasure to work with a group who values their community and high quality genetics as much as POSBIL,” stated Oakland-based collective Purple City Genetics co-founder Ethan Frank.

The first two strains available are Neverita and Crema Naranja. Neverita — Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene, 28-31% THC - is named for its frosty trichomes. Neverita (little ice box) is a hybrid cross of GMO Cookies and Gush Mints. A strain bred by Purple City Genetics, its dense nugs feature purple and dark green-colored hues. According to the company it is ideal for unwinding, and is known to deliver long-lasting, full-body relaxation.

Crema Naranja — Ocimene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, 29-32% — is an uplifting sativa strain born from crossing Blue Gelato with Tuscan Dream. Originally bred by Abakaba via generation-zero tissue culture clone lab Conception Nurseries, the citrus aroma from this cultivar highlights its mood-boosting terpenes.

This special release hits shelves this week, and celebrates Humo’s 1 year anniversary.

Photo: Courtesy of Humo