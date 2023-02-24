Verano Opening MÜV West Palm Beach Okeechobee, The Company's 65th Florida Location

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO announced the opening of MÜV West Palm Beach Okeechobee on February 24; this is the company’s 65th Florida dispensary and 124th retail outlet nationwide. MÜV West Palm Beach Okeechobee, located at 2550 Okeechobee Boulevard, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

“Opening our second MÜV dispensary in West Palm Beach adds another convenient location for Florida medical cannabis patients to receive care from our dedicated team of cannabis advisors and access our premium suite of medical cannabis offerings,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “MÜV has been an active part of the bustling West Palm Beach community since 2020, and we’re excited to welcome additional members of the local medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and expansive portfolio of products.”

As a demonstration of Verano’s commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, and Savvy flower and extracts. The company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to patients and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries. For additional convenience, patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV’s website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash