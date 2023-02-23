Exclusive Tool For Cannabis Investors And Entrepreneurs Goes Online After 8-Year Email Run

The constantly expanding cannabis industry compels companies to focus on “new product types and trends, form factors, and pricing to stay competitive,” wrote Forbes senior contributor Javier Hasse.

“Now, while sales and product data are crucial for some decisions, entrepreneurs, investors, bankers, and executives require a more nuanced understanding of the cannabis industry when it comes to capital allocation and financing," noted Hasse.

Viridian Capital Advisors provides vital insights that inform strategic decisions on financing, investment opportunities, company valuations, and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the questions raised by Hasse that cannabis entrepreneurs and investors can ask themselves include the following: "How much money is being invested into the cannabis space? Which sub-sectors are seeing the biggest cash flows? How is this changing over time? Is this a good or bad year for cannabis companies? Are businesses raising money via equity or debt? Is M&A picking up? (...)"

To answer these questions and more, Viridian, which includes this and more info in its weekly mass email for the last 8 years, will share its data online, accessible through an interactive platform.

The Viridian Deal Tracker will debut its web version this week, and access will be free on this website, according to an official announcement. Since 2015, Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has published cannabis, CBD and psychedelic industries’ leading data analytics on capital raises and M&A transactions for both public and private companies in the industry.

“The weekly deal tracker displays the most pertinent information and analysis of the three key areas of cannabis capital markets: equity raises, debt raises, and M&A transactions,” noted Hasse.

When asked why Viridian is taking its deal tracker online, founder and president Scott Greiper explained that the team really had no choice. “The breadth and scale of coverage of the cannabis industry have become too rich to send in weekly emails.”

Photo: Courtesy Of Markus Spiske On Unsplash