Gov. Hochul Visits Upstate NY's New Weed Shop, Praises New York's Equitable Cannabis Industry

Upstate New Yorkers got their first recreational cannabis store earlier this month. Just Breathe at 75 Court Street in the college town of Binghamton is the fourth marijuana shop to open in The Empire State so far.

During Gov. Kathy Hochul's visit to the shop, which began delivery service on Sunday, she praised NY for its equitable program.

"I'm proud that New York is building the nation's most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry, and we'll keep working in communities across the state to help it grow," Hochul tweeted on Wednesday.

Still, obstacles like the slow drip of store openings and burgeoning illicit cannabis remain a significant burden for the nascent market.

In addition to delays that have plagued New York's cannabis program from the beginning, hundreds of illicit smoke shops have sprouted up in 20 months since adult-use cannabis became legal.

In addition to Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to close down the Big Apples' hundreds of illicit weed shops by pressing state officials for help.

"We have to zero in on this cannabis stuff," Adams told reporters Tuesday at NYC's City Hall. "This cannabis stuff is a real problem! And we must make sure that we can't have people [make] a mockery of our system!"

For now, there are only three legal retail shops, all in NYC - Housing Works, Smacked and the Union Square Travel Agency, which opened last Monday.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers can enjoy a twist of green at the NYC Weed Market this weekend. This innovative event is a tribute to the beloved flea markets of our youth, with a cannabis twist. The event will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 49 Elizabeth Street Penthouse.

Photo: Benzinga edit of images by Wikimedia Commons and 2H Media on Unsplash