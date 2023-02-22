Petalfast Teams Up With Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Old Pal In California And Arizona

Petalfast entered into sales and distribution partnership in California and Arizona with Old Pal. Old Pal joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide.

“Old Pal is an established brand focused on making cannabis accessible by delivering high-quality, fairly-priced products to consumers from all walks of life,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “Their inviting brand presence has defined a much-needed space within the industry and they have cultivated an incredible base of loyal patrons across multiple states. We are excited to work with Old Pal to emphasize its strengths and help the brand continue to succeed in California and Arizona.”

At numerous dispensary locations, consumers can sort through Old Pal’s array of cannabis offerings, such as their signature Ready to Roll pre-ground kits and Baked at Home cannabis infused brownie mix. The brand also offers flower in a variety of pre-roll and whole flower options. Powered by natural, neighbor-grown products and culture-focused designs, the multi-state brand offers a variety of lifestyle provisions beyond cannabis, such as surfboards, skateboards, home goods and smoking accessories.

“By focusing on an ethos of simplicity and community, all of our offerings are designed to reach the consumer where they are,” stated Old Pal CEO Rusty Wilenkin. “As we continue to scale nationwide, Petalfast’s sales and distribution expertise will help drive our products into new channels, while ensuring the spirit of our brand remains strong as ever.”

