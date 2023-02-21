Schwazze To Acquire Two Retail Dispensaries From Smokey's Cannabis Company

Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ has signed definitive documents to acquire certain assets of Cannabis Care Wellness Centers, LLC and Green Medicals Wellness Center #5, LLC (d/b/a "Smokey's"). The proposed transaction includes the adult use Smokey's dispensaries located at 2515 7th Avenue in Garden City as well as 5740 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. These two cannabis markets have limited licenses and present Schwazze with more opportunities to serve customers in northern Colorado.

This acquisition continues Schwazze's deliberate expansion in Colorado and, upon close, will bring the company's total number of Colorado dispensaries to 27. The consideration for the proposed acquisition is $7.5 million and will be paid as $3.75 million cash and $3.75 million stock at closing. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 after Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approvals.

"We are excited to bring our Star Buds operations to Garden City and Fort Collins. Bringing our operating playbook to two key cities in northern Colorado allows us to deliver our brands, product assortment and our dedicated service to customers in new neighborhoods as we continue to go deep in the state," stated Nirup Krishnamurthy, president of Schwazze.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by jarmoluk and lindsayfox on Pixabay