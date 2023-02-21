Connect With Midwest Cannabis Pioneers Like Standard Wellness CEO Jared Maloof

After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature Jared Maloof, CEO of Standard Wellness Company, LLC.

Founded in 2017, Standard Wellness is a vertically integrated multistate operator with a footprint that extends to Utah, Missouri, and Maryland. The Cleveland-based company operates several cultivation and processing facilities, and markets several cannabis products, from flowers to vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Pioneers In The Midwest, Experts In Limited Licence States

Maloof, who worked in the past for KPMG and led the sale of a $5-billion revenue company, has extensive experience in commodities — particularly in metals. After a successful career as an executive in the sector, he joined forces with his friend Kevin Murphy, who was already in the cannabis space. Together, they participated in lobbying efforts for medical cannabis in Ohio.

“We teamed up with a group called Denver Relief, which basically won all of Cresco’s licenses for them, and were able to convince them to take on our application,” Maloof said in 2022. “We were the first vertically integrated company in the state of Ohio. It was 2019 when the program finally launched, and the first sale of cannabis in Ohio was from our dispensary on January 16 of that year.”

Standard Wellness is focused on limited license states as in the case of Utah.

“Because we are wholesale, we have cultivation and processing, so we sell our branded product through all dispensaries. In Utah — where they’re called pharmacies — there are only 15 dispensaries in the state to do all the sales,” Maloof said.

