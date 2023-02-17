Senate Committee Approves Bipartisan Cannabis Research Bill, Requiring Clinical Trials For Vets' PTSD, Chronic Pain

A key Senate panel on Thursday advanced legislation for the first time which would require Veterans Affairs officials to hold clinical trials on using medicinal cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain and PTSD. This is the first piece of standalone cannabis legislation ever to advance through a committee in the chamber.

The measure, dubbed the Medicinal Cannabis Research Act, passed out of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee in a closed session after a brief discussion among lawmakers. Related legislation has advanced in the House in recent years, but Thursday marked the first significant movement for the proposal in the upper chamber, reported Military Times.

Committee chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont) called the proposal an important step in giving veterans more options to deal with lingering health issues.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve options when it comes to treating the wounds of war, which is why VA needs to have a better understanding of how medicinal cannabis plays a role in their healing,” he said.

“Our bipartisan bill ensures VA is listening to the growing number of veterans who find critical relief from alternative treatments like medicinal cannabis while working to empower veterans in making safe and informed decisions about their health.”

Cannabis Industry Reacts

"I'm heartened to see the US Senate take an essential step forward on what should be a priority we all agree on — taking care of our country's veterans and providing them with alternative treatments for things like PTSD and chronic pain management. Veterans are in crisis and at much greater risk of suicide than the national average, and it's time we take action now," said Steven Jung, COO of PAX and US Army veteran.

"We are fiercely supportive of efforts to reduce roadblocks to research, particularly where requirements aren't aligned with how patients actually consume medicinal cannabis and are grateful for the leadership of people like Dr. Sue Sisley and many others who are working hard to advance the science."

Dr. Sue Sisley has been pioneering research in the U.S. cannabis industry with a focus on cannabis as a treatment for PTSD, especially among veterans.

Photo: Shutterstock