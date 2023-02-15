Syqe Signs Agreement With Israeli Ministry Of Defense To Provide SyqeAir Cannabis Inhaler To Veterans

Syqe Medical signed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to all veterans prescribed medical cannabis by inhalation through the company's platform. This agreement allows veterans treated with medical cannabis using the SyqeAir Inhaler and Cartridges to obtain them directly in the same way they access pharmaceutical drugs.

According to the company, the SyqeAir Inhaler is a device that allows patients to effectively and accurately manage their medical cannabis treatment, ensuring optimal therapeutic benefit. It is composed of a patented, metered-dose system that controls the amount of cannabis delivered to the patient with each inhalation. This allows for precise dosing and a high level of patient control over their treatment. The SyqeAir Inhaler is CE (European standard) and MDL (Health Canada) approved and clinically validated by 3 clinical trials and real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

The inhaler is designed for easy home use as well as a hospital setting. The pre-loaded cartridge contains 60 uniform doses of pharmaceutical-grade, standardized raw cannabis flowers grown by the Dutch company Bedrocan. From the moment the cartridge is inserted into the inhaler, the inhaler is ready for immediate use without any prior preparations or the need to handle the cannabis directly so that patients can take their treatment discreetly and as part of their daily routine like any other medication.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Courtesy of Syqe Medical