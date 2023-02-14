Democrats Set Agenda For Full Marijuana Legalization In KS, Small-Scale MMJ Cultivation In PA & Latest Cannabis Efforts In MN

Kansas Democrats Plan To Legalize Marijuana in 2023

Kansas House Democrats said they would continue to push for the regulation and taxation of cannabis for both recreational and medical purposes.

The announcement follows recent efforts from state lawmakers to release those convicted for cannabis-related offenses from their sentence and expunge prior convictions and arrest records involving cannabis and also provide legal access to medical cannabis for people with debilitating conditions.

Moreover, in her January State of the State address, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, called for the legalization of medical marijuana.

PA Lawmaker Considers Allowing Cultivation of Medical Cannabis

Pennsylvania lawmakers seek to allow farmers to grow medical cannabis.

Reps. Melissa Shusterman and Ismail Smith-Wade-El revealed in a memo sent to the chamber’s members on Monday their intention to file a measure that would enable new growers to enter the space, as reported by ABC27.

Under the bill, farmers and other small agricultural businesses would have an opportunity to apply for cultivating and selling medical marijuana to growers and processors that already operate statewide.

“Farmers and small enterprises are denied the freedom to share in the nearly $2 billion that has been generated by the industry to date,” said the lawmaker’s memo. “The resulting unfair market conditions deny consumers more affordable options to a proven and recognized medication.”

Moreover, the Democratic legislative duo also highlighted that by allowing small-scale cultivation, more doors are open for “growers new to the industry, women growers, and growers from marginalized communities to take part in this thriving enterprise.”

Minnesota Lawmakers Step Closer To Legalizing Marijuana

Minnesota lawmakers from both chambers continue to advance companion bills to legalize marijuana through the legislature, reported Marijuana Moment.

On the heels of Minnesota’s Senate Environment Climate and Legacy committee passing a measure from Sen. Lindsey Port recently, the chamber’s Transportation Committee follows suit, approving the measure in a voice vote on Monday.

Prior to that, the House Human Services Policy Committee members greenlighted a companion measure from Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, also in a voice vote.

“It’s time. Minnesotans are ready,” Stephenson said on Monday. “Our current laws related to cannabis are doing more harm than good. There is a more sensible approach to this issue that relies not on the criminal justice system to solve problems related to cannabis and other tools within our disposal.”

Both measures seek to allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use recreational cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay