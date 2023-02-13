[Video] B-Real On Joe Rogan's Podcast: This Is The Secret To The Perfect Weed Hit

B-Real, the hip-hop mogul and lead singer of Cypress Hill, gave a shout out to the Stündenglass x Dr. Greenthumb Gravity Infuser on a recent episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast (ep. #1939).

During the episode, B-Real asked Joe if he had ever heard of Stündenglass, and went on to explain the benefits of the product.

According to B-Real, the Stündenglass x Dr. Greenthumb Gravity Infuser is great for both concentrates and flower, but it works best with concentrates for optimum flavor. He mentioned that Seth Rogen was the first person to be seen with the product after the company sent him a piece.

B-Real also spoke about using the infuser on his own show, where the first 30 minutes have a no-curse rule. Any time someone curses, they have to either do a shot or five flips from the infuser.

B-Real went on to share his experience with the infuser, saying that one day he ramped up and had to do 30 hits, and by the end of the show, he was so blown out that he struggled to stay awake until late at night. He also spoke about playing and punishing each other, mentioning that they punish each other in this way.

Check out the interview below:

