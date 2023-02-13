Wiz Khalifa To Headline Inaugural 420 Fest At Smokey River Entertainment District

BHG (Besa Hospitality Group) has announced its inaugural 420 Fest at the future grounds of Smokey River Entertainment District on April 20, 2023. The event will be headlined by multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa. Joining Wiz are Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA and Chevy Woods.

Fans can register for first access to tickets by visiting Smokey River Entertainment District’s website February 11 through February 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 17 at 10am. General admission tickets start at $59.50 with several premium ticket package options available starting at $125 plus applicable fees.

What sets this show apart is the introduction of a Cannabis Village, featuring some of Missouri's top brands. Patrons will have the opportunity to partake in Cannabis themed events, and mix it up with the vendors they've come to know and love. There will be designated cannabis consumption areas where cannabis lovers can come together and celebrate the day, as well as the end of cannabis prohibition in Missouri.

“This is going to be an amazing event, on a special day, marking the beginning of a new

era for Missouri during a historic time in our state,” stated Joey Pintozzi, president of BHG. “It's a celebration and we are honored to share this with people inside and outside of the cannabis community. We are ready to welcome people from all over to have the opportunity to get familiar with the area in anticipation for Smokey River Entertainment District. Wiz, Berner, and Smoke Dza are all very well known in the cannabis space already, with all of them having their own world renowned cannabis

entities: Khalifa Kush (Wiz), Cookies (Berner), and Smokers Club (DZA). We are so excited to have these artists join us in our inaugural year.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Courtesy of Smokey River Entertainment District