Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Nebraska Committee, An Update

Qualifying medical conditions in Nebraska Senator Anna Wishart's medical marijuana legalization bill include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Spinal cord injury, and Tourette’s syndrome, among others.

“My goal is that no family has to flee our state to get access to medical cannabis for themselves or a loved one,” Wishart, a Democrat, said at a hearing according to Marijuana Moment. “This bill is not going to fail because of lack of compromise or thoughtfulness on the part of all of the senators and the stakeholders that have worked on this."

While Senators within Nebraska's unicameral legislature’s Judiciary Committee continue to discuss separate proposals to legalize recreational marijuana in the Cornhusker State, there are plenty of opponents.

"This bill, in our view, is unconstitutional," said Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, who believes the legislation "would conflict with federal law which still considers cannabis an illegal drug," per MSN.

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc commented: “This bill has come before the legislature several times in the past; what we see in other states that have gone down this route is an increase in traffic fatalities, traffic accidents (...) It’s important that senators know what the unintended consequences of a bill like this are. Traffic fatalities are one, addiction rates are another thing.”

Last August, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) didn't have enough valid signatures to place the two initiatives on the November ballot. Since then, lawmakers confirmed that a new measure to legalize medical marijuana will be on the ballot in 2023.

“We will exhaust every measure possible to get Nebraskans the medical freedom they deserve and want,” State Senator Jen Day of District 49 said at the time.

