Red White & Bloom's Platinum Vape Launches In Arizona

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.RWBYF RWB announced that Platinum Vape has launched in the adult use Arizona market, with over twelve flavor profiles of its 510 Vapes and disposable vape products currently being stocked by dispensaries across the state. Additional PV branded offerings are expected to be introduced over the course of the 2023 calendar year.

“The availability of our trusted Platinum brand in Arizona provides access to another lucrative cannabis market for RWB as we continue to drive our asset light growth strategy. The Platinum brand continues to be recognized as a market leader in product quality, safety and user experience. We are focused on making Platinum one of the most frequently consumed cannabis brands in the United States in 2023,” stated Colby De Zen, president of RWB.

The initial launch in Arizona includes a range of Platinum’s products, including 0.5-gram and 1.0-gram distillate and Platinum Skybar Disposables. Live resin cartridges and gummy coins are also planned for release to the adult-use Arizona market. PV products are made with the quality ingredients, every batch is lab-tested for purity and potency. The initial 510 Vape offering in Arizona will include the following flavors: Purple Punch; Platinum OG; Hellfire OG; Black Lime Reserve; Gorilla Crack; Sunset Pie; Strawberry Sour Diesel; Divorce Cake; Lemon Jack; Jelly Donut; Limoncello; and Guava Haze.

Photo: Courtesy of Red White & Bloom Brands