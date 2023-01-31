Cannabis Around The World, MMJ In Malaysia, Green Light In Laos, Cannabis Pilot In Switzerland

Malaysia’s government is looking at using cannabis for medical purposes, although the issue is how to grow it in controlled environments, reported regional media. Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof will meet the Minister of Health, regarding the potential controlled cultivation and production of cannabis and kratom.

“We see the US, the Netherlands, and now, even Thailand, being active in the industry,” Fadillah said to reporters at the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board on Monday. “But in Malaysia, because the substances are controlled items, we have to discuss with the health ministry how we can grow, process and sell the products in Malaysia in a controlled manner.”

Laos Approves MMJ

The Ministry of Health in Laos announced the approval of the production and distribution of “hemp or cannabis Sativa L” along with guidelines for medical operators in Laos. Seeds must be traceable and registered, and plants should not have more than 1% of THC. The Ministry allows businesses to operate within the CBD segment.

“The sale, distribution, and general use of cosmetics, beverages, and aromatic oils containing CBD as the main ingredient and registered by the Food and Drug Department under the ministry are also permitted,” reported the Laotian Times.

Cannabis In Switzerland

As of January 30, cannabis is being sold legally in Switzerland and 180 people in Basel can now smoke weed legally. Nine Basel pharmacies are selling cannabis for a trial. The pilot study will be expanded in six months,” reported Swiss Radio and Television.

560 adult cannabis users expressed an interest in taking part in the pilot project designed to anticipate the legal market and its regulatory challenges.

“Only adults who already consume cannabis regularly are permitted; this is checked by means of urine tests,” reported Swiss media.

In addition, participants have to pass a medical exam, including mental health. The study should have started in mid-September 2022, but it was delayed because the first plants harvested did not meet the organic specifications.

Switzerland announced the launch of its medical marijuana program in 2021, and in 2022, authorities announced the first legal cannabis sale pilot project in Basel. The Swiss government confirmed that it will remove limitations on medical marijuana use, starting August 1st, 2022. Since then, medical cannabis has been legal in Switzerland. With the modification of the Swiss Narcotics Law, which changed the legal status of cannabis, patients can now obtain medical marijuana through a simple prescription from their doctor.

Photo by Z on Unsplash.