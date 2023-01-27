Margo Price's 'Strays' Album Comes To Life In New Cannabis Collection By Dad Grass: It's Time To Get Trippy

Dad Grass, an American cannabis brand, has joined forces with Grammy-nominated musician, Margo Price, to create a limited-edition collection inspired by her new album, "Strays." The collaboration, which features federally legal Mom Grass flower and joints, is designed to pay homage to the free-spirited nature, kaleidoscopic aesthetics, and deeply personal elements that drive Price's recently-released fourth studio album.

The joints and flower in the collection are handcrafted with low-dose organic hemp that’s rich with CBG and contains less than 0.3% THC, meaning that they won’t get you stoned to the bone. Instead, they provide “the best effects of getting high — being relaxed, relieved, and laid back — without feeling totally out of control,” says Refinery29. Many folks find that it’s ideal for creative energy, flow, focus and feeling present in one’s body.

In addition to the joints and flower, the collection also includes handmade “Margo Grass” tie-dye tee shirts and embroidered dad hats. The psychedelic watercolor design and printed lyrics from her rollicking epic “Been To The Mountain” are meticulously crafted to celebrate Price as an artist, a mother, and a cannabis lover.

“My relationship with cannabis is medicinal, spiritual, creative, and recreational,” says Price. "I love being able to smoke a little something midday and take the edge off like I do with Mom Grass. Something that I know will not get me so totally ripped that I won't be able to check out at the grocery store.”

Price adds, “I get little lyric ideas when I’m stoned (I call them “highdeas”), and I like to get a bit high and play guitar or go on a walk out in nature where song ideas and melodies sometimes come to me. I have battled insomnia, menstrual cramps, migraines, back pain, depression, hangovers, writer's block and boredom with cannabis that’s high in CBG, and I want to help remove the stigma around this beautiful plant.”

The collaboration with Margo Price serves as the latest special edition music project that Dad Grass has unveiled, following the debut of the critically acclaimed All Things Must Grass collection last year, which has garnered attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vanity Fair, Variety, Ultimate Classic Rock, AdWeek, and more. A momentous release honoring one of the most influential artists of modern history, music legend George Harrison, All Things Must Grass features specially blended CBD + CBG pre-rolled joints, paraphernalia, and merchandise that celebrate the late musician and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece All Things Must Pass.

The Margo Price collection is available exclusively on dadgrass.com, as with all of Dad Grass’s products, the joints and flower are federally legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill and can be delivered to doorsteps across the country via USPS. The California-based brand has continued its expansion across the nation with customers in all 50 states and availability in over 280 brick-and-mortar stores spanning coast to coast. They’ve garnered praise across the world from the likes of GQ, ELLE, The Strategist, VICE, Adweek, Refinery29, Esquire, Dazed, Fast Company, Nylon, Uproxx, Uncrate, Architectural Digest, Town & Country, The Daily Beast, L’Officiel, Gear Patrol, WWD, Inside Hook, Thrillist and more.