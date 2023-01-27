San Francisco Community Leader Rudy Corpuz Jr. Opens Social Equity Cannabis Dispensary In Partnership With STIIIZY

On January 28th, STIIIZY will unveil its latest cannabis retail store, STIIIZY SoMa, in the heart of San Francisco's SoMa district. This new dispensary represents a unique partnership between STIIIZY and community leader Rudy Corpuz Jr. who, through his organization United Playaz, has been working to prevent violence and promote community development in San Francisco neighborhoods for nearly 30 years

Rudy, who grew up in the SoMa neighborhood, received his license to open the dispensary through the San Francisco Cannabis Social Equity program with support from the California Office of Cannabis and San Francisco Equity Group. United Playaz, which Rudy founded in 1994, has helped hundreds of people re-enter civilian life after serving prison sentences. Furthermore, the organization's annual Gun Buy-Back program has removed nearly 4,500 guns and 500 assault rifles from the streets, with the support of STIIIZY since 2020.

STIIIZY SoMa will not only provide a convenient location for cannabis enthusiasts to purchase their favorite products, but it will also serve as a means to give back to the community. A portion of the store's proceeds will go towards supporting community organizations throughout the city who focus on the same causes as United Playaz: youth violence prevention, restorative justice, and gun violence.

“I see this store as a way to help heal the community,” said Rudy. “The gun buy-back, financially helping families harmed by gun violence, employing our brothers who have been locked up and are looking to now give back, there are so many ways that cannabis can heal the folks right here who society has turned their backs on.”

The grand opening of STIIIZY SoMa will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rudy, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and other notable attendees. Fans of STIIIZY can look forward to product giveaways, including branded bongs, a Puffco Peak, and STIIIZY’s custom skateboard decks. The opening of STIIIZY SoMa marks a significant milestone for the Filipino community in San Francisco's SoMa district, as it represents the community's efforts to become stakeholders in their own neighborhood.