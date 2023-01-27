Howard Farms Launches New River Botanicals: A Family-Owned, Farm-To-Table CBD Products

New Rivers Botanicals announced its farm-to-table CBD products, made from cannabis grown at their all-natural, family-owned farm, Howard Farms. All of the CBD products sold by New Rivers Botanicals are grown, processed, packed, and sold directly from Howard Farms. Because of this supply-chain control, the CBD products have a certificate of analysis to back up the quality of the products.

Kelly Krahn, second generation Howard Farms, stated of New River Botanicals: "This chapter in our lives is all about promoting good health — for ourselves, for you, and for the community. We understand that everything we do is impacted by our health and we greatly value the blessings we've been given. Now, as a family and as a company, we're on a mission to help others feel strong and in control of their health, too."

The CBD products created at Howard Farms, can also be purchased online on the New Rivers Botanicals’ website.

Photo: Courtesy of New Rivers Botanicals



