Irwin Naturals TCH Products To Hit The Shelves Of ~2700 Dispensaries In Oklahoma Via Gold Rush

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) entered into a licensing agreement with a partner in Oklahoma to produce and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products.

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals stated, “Oklahoma is a significant step in what is becoming a sprint to put Irwin Naturals THC products on the shelves of dispensaries in all 38 states where cannabis is legalized. We’re tremendously excited to reach this agreement with C3E Management, LLC, dba Gold Rush Premium Extracts, as its state-of-the-art plant and robust distribution network will provide our customers with the quality they’re accustomed in this new offering.”

Clint Patterson, CEO of Gold Rush stated, “We’re excited at the chance to get Irwin Naturals THC products to the shelves of Oklahoma dispensaries. The presence of a brand as well known as Irwin Naturals sends a message about the value and legitimacy of the cannabis industry.”

Under this licensing agreement, Gold Rush will augment Irwin Naturals products with THC and make them available in a market with approximately 2,700 dispensaries currently operating in Oklahoma.

As a national brand, Irwin Naturals is achieving national distribution by reaching licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers on a state-by-state basis. Irwin Naturals previously reached licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers in California, Colorado, Ohio and New Mexico.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by Matthias Zomer on Pexels and squarefrog on Pixabay

