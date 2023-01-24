International Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Cookies Opens Another Dispensary In Michigan

Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on January 28 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

”Witnessing the vision we had for the West Michigan community come to life with this new dispensary has been special,” stated Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “From classic cuts to our newest Cookies strains, this will be the hub for the best selection of cannabis in West Michigan, and I look forward to paying a visit to the store soon.”

On January 28, the community is invited to celebrate the new dispensary with a grand opening event where the first 500 people in line for the opening will receive a free eighth of NOXX cannabis flower when they spend a minimum of $25. Other activations include a heated outdoor lounge and music by DJ Composition, with local Grand Rapids vendors on site throughout the morning and afternoon giving away free food from Patty Matters food truck, coffee from Morning Ritual, body art by Grassroots Henna and Design, caricatures from David Wodarek caricaturists, and polaroid photography from Celestreeal Endeavors, while supplies last.

Staying true to its commitment to create a more inclusive world through the power of cannabis, NOXX plans to hire 25% of its employees for the Cookies Grand Rapids store from Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus, 17 census tracts the city has determined suffer as a result of systemic and historic inequities.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

