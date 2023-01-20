Marijuana Stock Movers For January 20, 2023

GAINERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.04% at $1.21
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 7.85% at $62.34
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.65% at $0.96
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.55% at $1.61
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 3.98% at $5.23
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.95% at $0.40
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.60% at $2.30
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.39% at $3.05
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 3.31% at $0.29
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.31% at $2.50
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.15% at $11.80
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.15% at $0.22
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 10.61% at $0.13
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.28% at $89.07
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.