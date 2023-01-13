This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies.

Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango.

Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are easily recognizable, featuring soft, white bodies and red caps with white spots. The mushrooms contain two psychoactive alkaloids — muscarine and ibotenic acid — both of which convert into muscimol either in the body or through a decarboxylation process.

While these agents may have hallucinogenic properties at high doses, these compounds interact with different receptors than typical psychedelics like psilocybin. For example, psilocybin interacts with neural transmitters like serotonin; however, muscimol interacts with GABA receptors.

Galaxy Treats Amanita Mushroom Gummies offer a mildly psychedelic experience that the company refers to as "chill" and "relaxing." It's important to note that Amanita extracts are not nearly as potent as psilocybin, and the active ingredients don't produce quite the same effects in standard doses.

When taking a single serving, the initial effect would merely be relaxation and better overall sleep quality. With this type of dosage, you likely wouldn't experience auditory hallucinations or psychedelic effects, however, these effects are wholly possible in larger doses.

Are Amanita Mushroom Gummies Legal in the United States?

According to the company, amanita mushroom gummies and other products containing amanita extracts are mostly legal. Since these mushrooms do not contain psilocybin, they have not been called out specifically by the controlled substances list. Currently, Louisiana is the only state that has enacted regulations that specifically prohibits the sale and distribution of amanita extract products.

Photo: Courtesy of Galaxy Treats