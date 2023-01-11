Smooth Start: $250K Worth Of Weed Sold On First Day Of CT Legal Sales, Pols Celebrate, Docs Warn

Long-awaited legal adult-use sales in Connecticut launched Tuesday garnering more than $200,000 in total.

The first day of recreational pot sales went smoothly. According to a spokesperson for the state Department of Consumer Protection, the seven licensed shops sold $251,276 worth of weed by 5. p.m. reported Hartford Courant.

“We have had no reported issues at any of our retailers, and we are proud of the successful launch of the regulated adult-use market,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner at the Department of Consumer Protection. “We continue to remind consumers to be patient as they make their initial purchases, and to use these products responsibly, including taking into consideration the delayed onset of effects some of these products can have.”

On the eve of the legal weed launch, Governor Ned Lamont introduced automatic expungement technology.

"Under a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1, our administration has marked 43,754 low-level cannabis convictions as erased," Lamont said in a Twitter post on Jan. 9.

Smooth Start

On Tuesday only seven medical marijuana dispensaries with hybrid licenses in the state kicked off recreational sales.

Those include:

Affinity Health & Wellness in New Haven

The Rise in Branford, owned by Green Thumb Industries GTBIF

The Botanist - Acreage Holdings, Inc's ACRHF subsidiary - in Montville

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington, Stamford, and Willimantic

Zen Leaf - Meriden (formerly Willow Brook Wellness) owned by Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF

Many customers used the online ordering option to speed up the purchase, with, according to Fine Fettle’s chief compliance officer, Marghie Giuliano “really helped to manage the traffic flow.”

According to Dennis So, the general manager of Fine Fettle in Newington, customers made between 300 and 500 preorders as of mid-morning Tuesday.

Were there any complaints on the first day?

Some customers were not happy about products not being displayed like they are in neighboring Massachusetts.

“I want to be able to go up and look at stuff, at the variety. ... Only a fool buys something you can’t physically see,” one unsatisfied buyer said.

On the other hand, those who were less nitpicking were happy with how the sales went. Robert Lawler from East Haven said “It’s a good day. I’ve waited my whole life for this.”

The reasons people waited in line to buy cannabis varied. Some were looking for marijuana to ease chronic pain and help with appetite issues, while others bought weed to improve their sleep and deal with anxiety.

Politicians At The Launch

State Sen. Matt Lesser cut the ribbon in Newington, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, social equity commissioner Paul Robertson and Meriden mayor Kevin Scarpati celebrated the commencement of adult-use cannabis sales at Verano’s Zen Leaf Meriden dispensary.

Montville Mayor Ron McDaniel honored the launch at the Acreage’s Botanist in Montville, saying: “Smoke them if you got them, and if you don’t have them, get them here.”

Lesser highlighted the importance of rolling out sales slowly to “work out any kinks in the system.”

“One issue that I am very concerned about and have been for a long time is making sure our roads are safe,” Lesser said. “We also have to recognize that people have been consuming cannabis long before we had legal sales, so that is an issue that we’ve had to address. So it’s true for this and all other substances.

“But the good news is that we are generating revenue for substance abuse prevention and treatment, which is hugely important,” Lesser added.

Warnings Around Youth Consumption

Meanwhile, concerns about the possible consequences of cannabis use among teens are being raised in the state.

New Haven city leaders told teens that there’s nothing recreational about cannabis they urged adults to lock it, label it and limit it in their homes. Dr. Deepak Cyril D’Souza, a top Yale University cannabis researcher, also issued a warning.

“It’s easy for adolescents to get their hands on tobacco and alcohol and why do we think that’s not going to be the case with cannabis,” said D’Souza, the director of the Schizophrenia Neuropharmacology Research Group at Yale University, reported News 8th.

According to D’Souza, there’s a connection between youth cannabis use and higher rates of mental health conditions and addiction. It is important to note that D’Souza who has been researching marijuana for more than two decades is not against cannabis or its legalization, but he opposes blatant marketing that targets youth.

“Exposure to cannabis has been in adolescents has been associated with the development of some serious psychiatric disorders including schizophrenia and other psychosis,” D’Souza said.

He referred to studies showing a relationship between cannabis use and depression and suicide in teens.

D’Souza stressed that the chances of becoming addicted to weed are higher the earlier the brain is exposed to it. His advice: wait as long as you can before trying it for the first time.

Photo: Courtesy of Erik Mclean on Pexels