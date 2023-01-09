HEXO Launches Five New Cannabis Strains Under Redecan And Original Stash Brands

HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO announced the launch of its new TnT Cannabis strains under the Redecan and Original Stash Brands labels across Canada. The launch includes three new products from HEXO’s Redecan line and two new strains under the Original Stash Brand.

Redecan’s hang-dried and hand-trimmed cannabis features a THC range of 23% to 35% and high terpene profiles. The new TnT cannabis strains will feature dense buds covered in trichomes:

Sex Panther, an Indica hybrid strain, has an effervescent cake flavor.

Violet Fog , a purple reign Indica strain, from the Grape Gasoline and Khalifa Mints Strains features fruity and sour notes.

Animal Rntz, a combination of Canada’s Animal Cookie and California’s RNTZ strains, has a fruity tartness along with a sweet and sour aroma, highlighted by limonene and caryophyllene terpenes.

The new strains added to the Original Stash Brand line-up include:

Atomik Sour Haze , Sativa strain features fruity and sour notes.

Ghost Gelato, an Indica strain, bringing a funk smell reminiscent of old school marijuana.

“These new products not only exceed our best-in-class quality standards, but they also appeal to a wide range of customer tastes and preferred cannabis experiences,” stated Charlie Bowman, president and CEO of HEXO. “We’ve partnered with some of the most talented growers in the industry, who have an unparalleled understanding of how to grow high-quality cannabis on a large scale, and we’re seeing the results in these new strains. The new line reinforces our commitment to delivering premium products by balancing THC levels with CBD, terpene levels and flavonoids.”

