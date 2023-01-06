Detention Deputy Arrested For Selling Pot-Laced Brownies To Inmates: 'His Greed Got The Best Of Him'

Prisoners at the Hillsborough County Jail in Tampa, Florida had a nice thing going for a while as their detention deputy was selling cannabis-infused edibles to them.

However, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister confirmed Thursday that Deputy Terry Bradford Jr (25) was arrested for bringing and selling weed-laced treats to inmates at Falkenburg Road Jail. The arrest came after several months of investigation.

Chronister began the press conference by praising the work of investigators saying they caught the bad guy who was one of their own.

“Just over a year and a half ago. He took an oath. He had his badge pinned by his loved ones. He entered the sheriff's office, and he pledged to uphold all that is good and just. How did we get here today?”

The jail intelligence squad, formed about a year ago, acquired information from a source that Bradford was smuggling marijuana-laced perishables into the detention facility as well as with other contraband, and was being paid by the inmates. “So, his greed got the best of him,” Sheriff said.

Cash App

Investigators found over a pound of cannabis-laced brownies for which payments were being made via Cash App through which it was confirmed that Bradford had profited several thousands of dollars.

Were other deputies involved? Were there other transactions?

“We're just not sure right now, but we'll continue working and get to the bottom of it,” Chronister said. “ I can assure you that we have a zero tolerance for any type of contraband, especially illicit drugs that get introduced into our detention facilities.”

What’s Next?

To try to avoid similar illegal operations, the police signed a new food contract to provide healthy food options for their employees free of charge, so that they don’t have to bring in their own food.

“I think this goes without saying but I'll say it for my own edification,” Chronister continued. “I don't ever want the actions of one deputy sheriff to reflect the hard-working, dedicated, and selfless service of the men and women that are the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, because I assure you that we have zero tolerance for any type of corruption by any of our employees.”

Bradford also lost his right to have a career in law enforcement.

Photo: Courtesy of Komang Gita Krishna Murti on Unsplash