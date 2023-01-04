Virpax Engages Physicians Experienced In Childhood Epilepsy To Assist In Development Of CBD-Based Drug NobrXiol

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX has engaged two physicians experienced in childhood epilepsy, Dr. Kenneth W. Sommerville and Dr. Lawrence Fried, to support the overall development plan for NobrXiol. Their involvement with this program is expected to include advising on trial design, regulatory pathway development and patient recruitment. Additionally, it is anticipated that they will support Virpax with patient advocacy groups and grant applications.

NobrXiol is the company’s product candidate for the delivery of cannabidiol in the management of epilepsy in children and adults that utilizes the Nanomerics Molecular Envelope Technology as its delivery system to cross the blood brain barrier, propelling the cannabidiol nanoparticles through the nose to the brain via the olfactory nerve.

Sommerville is a board-certified neurologist with over 30 years of experience working with major multinational pharmaceutical companies enabling approvals for numerous drugs with both the FDA and the EMEA. He is a recognized authority in drug development with an expertise in anti-epileptic drugs, pain, and abuse-deterrent opioids. Dr. Sommerville was in charge of phases II and III of the U.S. epilepsy trials for cannabidiol. The lead cannabinoid, CBD (Epidiolex), received FDA approval in June of 2018.

Fried is an experienced clinical leader in epilepsy and neurology and a practicing epileptologist. He currently serves as an attending physician in the Pediatric Regional Epilepsy Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as an assistant professor of clinical neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and is a corporate advisory committee member of the American Epilepsy Society.

